Jones County woman killed by vehicle

A vehicle struck and killed a Jones County woman on Wednesday evening.

Sharon and Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene on Sharon Road in front of First Baptist Church of Sharon just after 8:00 p.m., according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. A woman that lived near the church was walking home following a Wednesday night church service when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was not breathing when a 911 call was made, and three church members, including a doctor, assisted in performing CPR until a emergency personnel arrived, though the woman died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and it is unclear how the accident occurred.

