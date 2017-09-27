Second suspect charged in Hub City domestic incident

A second suspect is behind bars in connection to a Sunday night shooting in the Hub City.

Devin McNair, 29, who is the step son of the victim, Rosie McNair, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with obstructing justice and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Hattiesburg police arrested McNair Tuesday near the 4th Street and North Street intersection on a warrant in connection to the crime.

His bond was set at $25,000 in connection to the charges.

He is the second suspect, charged in the domestic shooting that happened in the 700 block of North Chancellor Road in Palmers Crossing.

The scene:

Roy McNair Sr., 59 of Hattiesburg was arrested on Old Corinth Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, McNair and the victim were husband and wife, and she suffered from multiple gun shot wounds.



McLemore added that the shooting happened on North Chancellor Street in Palmers Crossing.



He said the victim was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

