Hub City man indicted in 2015 gang related shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City man indicted in 2015 gang related shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Ladayle Deshun Strickland Source: Forrest County jail Ladayle Deshun Strickland Source: Forrest County jail
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg man has been indicted for multiple felonies in connection to an August 2015 shooting in the Hub City.

Ladayle Deshun Strickland, 22, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection to his three-count indictment. Strickland was indicted for shooting into a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and criminal street gang activity.

According to Hattiesburg police, Strickland is affiliated with the East Coast Crip gang, and the shooting was gang related.

Count 1: The indictment details on Aug. 17, 2015, Strickland did willfully, unlawfully and feloniously shoot a handgun into a dwelling, house, or other building which was usually occupied by people, whether actually occupied at the time or not, the property of (victim redacted), located in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue.

Count 2: Strickland was previously convicted of a possession of a controlled substance charge in Feb. 2015, in Forrest County. Which led to the possession of a weapon charge in the indictment, due to his felony conviction.

Count 3: Strickland participated or assisted in the commission of illegal gang activity, per authorities, East Coast Crip gang.

Strickland is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.

