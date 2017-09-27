Swearing-In ceremony held for Municipal Court appointees

A new municipal court judge will be sworn in later this week in the Hub City. Forrest County Justice Court Judge Wes Curry will replace Judge Jerry Evans starting October 2nd as the new municipal judge. Curry will hold both judge positions after a ruling from the Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood’s office. “Because both positions are in the judicial branch of government, a person can serve in both positions at the same time without violating the ...More >>
Nine members of the Hattiesburg Municipal Court were sworn in on Wednesday. One by one, each took the oath of office as they were sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker on the steps of the old federal courthouse next to City Hall. Barker told the crowd of about 50 people that it wouldn't be a proper ceremony downtown if it wasn't interrupted by a train passing by. Wes Curry was sworn in as Municipal Court Judge, Brian Bledsoe as Municipal Court Judge Pro Tem, Phillip McSwain ...More >>
September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society about 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. But diagnosis doesn't mean a death sentence. Merit Health Wesley Urologist, Dr. Charles Moore said screening for prostate cancer is key and easier than we think. He said he takes the unknowns out of prostate cancer by educating his patients. He started with the basics. "The prostate in men is located j...More >>
A second suspect is behind bars in connection to a Sunday night shooting in the Hub City.More >>
Two football teams heading in opposite directions will meet Thursday night when Jones County Junior College travels to Summit to visits Southwest Mississippi Community College in South Division play.More >>
