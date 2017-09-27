Couple arrested in Jasper County for stealing guns

Jasper County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a couple for stealing guns.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department received information on Thursday, Sept. 21, about a white male, identified as Chris Knotts attempting to sell four firearms that were not believed to be his.

Deputies located Knotts and inquiries about the firearms and took possession of them until the rightful owner could be determined. The owner was identified and contacted, who is currently working out of state and was unaware that his firearms were taken.

Further investigation revealed that Barbara Leonardi-Knotts was with Chris Knotts when the firearms were taken. Bond will be set by Judge Marvin Jones at a later date, for the charge of grand larceny.

