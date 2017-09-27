Couple arrested in Jasper County for stealing guns - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Couple arrested in Jasper County for stealing guns

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Chris Knotts Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Dept. Chris Knotts Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Dept.
Barbara Leonardi-Knotts Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Dept. Barbara Leonardi-Knotts Source: Jasper County Sheriff's Dept.
JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jasper County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a couple for stealing guns.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department received information on Thursday, Sept. 21, about a white male, identified as Chris Knotts attempting to sell four firearms that were not believed to be his.

Deputies located Knotts and inquiries about the firearms and took possession of them until the rightful owner could be determined.  The owner was identified and contacted, who is currently working out of state and was unaware that his firearms were taken.

Further investigation revealed that Barbara Leonardi-Knotts was with Chris Knotts when the firearms were taken. Bond will be set by Judge Marvin Jones at a later date, for the charge of grand larceny. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Swearing-In ceremony held for Municipal Court appointees

    Swearing-In ceremony held for Municipal Court appointees

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:38 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:38:01 GMT
    Mayor Barker with Municipal Court appointmentsMayor Barker with Municipal Court appointments

    Nine members of the Hattiesburg Municipal Court were sworn in on Wednesday.  One by one, each took the oath of office as they were sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker on the steps of the old federal courthouse next to City Hall. Barker told the crowd of about 50 people that it wouldn't be a proper ceremony downtown if it wasn't interrupted by a train passing by. Wes Curry was sworn in as Municipal Court Judge, Brian Bledsoe as Municipal Court Judge Pro Tem, Phillip McSwain ...

    More >>

    Nine members of the Hattiesburg Municipal Court were sworn in on Wednesday.  One by one, each took the oath of office as they were sworn in by Mayor Toby Barker on the steps of the old federal courthouse next to City Hall. Barker told the crowd of about 50 people that it wouldn't be a proper ceremony downtown if it wasn't interrupted by a train passing by. Wes Curry was sworn in as Municipal Court Judge, Brian Bledsoe as Municipal Court Judge Pro Tem, Phillip McSwain ...

    More >>

  • Hub City Urologist takes the unknowns out of prostate screenings

    Hub City Urologist takes the unknowns out of prostate screenings

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:23:48 GMT

    September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society about 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. But diagnosis doesn't mean a death sentence. Merit Health Wesley Urologist, Dr. Charles Moore said screening for prostate cancer is key and easier than we think. He said he takes the unknowns out of prostate cancer by educating his patients.  He started with the basics. "The prostate in men is located j...

    More >>

    September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society about 1 man in 7 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. But diagnosis doesn't mean a death sentence. Merit Health Wesley Urologist, Dr. Charles Moore said screening for prostate cancer is key and easier than we think. He said he takes the unknowns out of prostate cancer by educating his patients.  He started with the basics. "The prostate in men is located j...

    More >>

  • breaking

    Second suspect charged in Hub City domestic incident

    Second suspect charged in Hub City domestic incident

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-09-27 21:13:05 GMT
    Source: HPDSource: HPD

    A second suspect is behind bars in connection to a Sunday night shooting in the Hub City. 

    More >>

    A second suspect is behind bars in connection to a Sunday night shooting in the Hub City. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly