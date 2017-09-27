Edwards Street Fellowship Center prepares for annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – This year's Empty Bowls fundraiser takes place October 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Main Street Books and GrateFull Soul in downtown Hattiesburg. Cost is $25 for a pottery bowl and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Edwards Street Fellowship Center and its food pantry. Visit www.EdwardsStreetFellowship.org or like www.facebook.com/TheEmptyBowlsFundraiserHattiesburg for more details. You may also call 601-584-6960 or 601-544-6149.



