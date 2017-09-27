Edwards Street Fellowship Center prepares for annual Empty Bowls - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Edwards Street Fellowship Center prepares for annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) –  This year's Empty Bowls fundraiser takes place October 21 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Main Street Books and GrateFull Soul in downtown Hattiesburg.  Cost is $25 for a pottery bowl and lunch.  Proceeds benefit the Edwards Street Fellowship Center and its food pantry.  Visit www.EdwardsStreetFellowship.org or like www.facebook.com/TheEmptyBowlsFundraiserHattiesburg for more details.  You may also call 601-584-6960 or 601-544-6149.


