Jones County man charged with child abuse

A Jones County man has been charged with child abuse after a family member of a victim went to police.

According to the Jones County Sheriff's Department, the family member told deputies that a juvenile had been abused, and had marks on her body from her mother's boyfriend.

The deputy saw physical injuries to the victim's back, arms and inside her mouth and jaw.

According to the sheriff, the victim told the deputy that Jimmy Ray Tucker, 26, of Heidelberg, struck her with a closed fist.

A warrant was issued for Tucker's arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Tucker was charged with felony child abuse and is scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

