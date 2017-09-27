Jones County man charged with child abuse

One person is dead, and two others were sent to a hospital after a fiery 18-wheeler crash on the interstate Wednesday morning.More >>
One person is dead, and two others were sent to a hospital after a fiery 18-wheeler crash on the interstate Wednesday morning.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with child abuse after a family member of a victim went to police.More >>
A Jones County man has been charged with child abuse after a family member of a victim went to police.More >>
Hattiesburg police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say took over $230,000 from a Hub City auto dealership.More >>
Hattiesburg police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say took over $230,000 from a Hub City auto dealership.More >>