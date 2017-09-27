Man sought after $238,000 taken from Hub City auto dealership

Hattiesburg police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they say took over $230,000 from a Hub City auto dealership.

According to a press release from the Hattiesburg Police Department, personnel at Vardaman Buick Honda filed a report of false pretense, on Sept. 19th, that $238,000 was taken.

“Todd Perry has an active warrant for false pretense in regard to this incident,” according to the release.

Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said that no other information was able to be released, pending the ongoing investigation.

Myers Mitchell stated that Perry is not an employee at the dealership.

According to Mississippi Code Title 97; 97-19-39, false pretense is described as the following:

Every person, who with intent to cheat or defraud another, shall designedly, by color of any false token or writing, or by another false pretense, obtain the signature of any person to any written instrument, or obtain from any person any money, personal property, or valuable thing, with a value of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) or more, upon conviction thereof shall be guilty of a felony and punished by imprisonment in the State Penitentiary not exceeding ten (10) years, and by a fine not exceeding Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000.00).

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Perry, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.