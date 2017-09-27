1 dead, 2 injured in fiery 18-wheeler accident

One person is dead, and two others were sent to a hospital after a fiery 18-wheeler crash on the interstate Wednesday morning.

The 18-wheeler caught fire on I-59 around 9:15 a.m. near the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit.

The Forrest County Coroner was called to the scene and confirmed the fatality, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Information officer Brent Barfield.

MHP said the 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle, sending both of them from the southbound lane into the woods.

One lane is closed at this time, from Exit 73 to the accident scene, causing some traffic delays for commuters on the interstate.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said two people were injured and were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The extent of victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area until the scene is clear.

