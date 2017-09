There will be a free one-day home buyer education workshop on Saturday, October 7th for folks interested in buying a home.

The workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Parkway Heights United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.

The workshop is sponsored by The First, a National Banking Association and Mississippi Home of Your Own, a program of The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies. It's for residents of Forrest and surrounding counties.

For more information or to pre-register for the workshop, call Heather Steele at 601-266-4097.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.