Hattiesburg's Cable Advisory Board hosts public hearing on new Comcast agreement

Hattiesburg's Cable Advisory Board is in negotiations with Comcast Cable on a new franchise agreement, but before anything is signed, the board is listening to concerns from Comcast customers.

Tuesday night, the first of two public hearings was held to hear what residents have to say about their cable service.

About three dozen people came to that meeting at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

Among those attending was Comcast customer Anna Revies.

"Every time I go pay my bill, sometimes it's $200, sometimes it's $280, and then they bring it down to $144, and you just cannot budget with Comcast," said Revies.

Some residents said they were concerned about signal quality and cost.

Others said they wanted to be able to customize their channel packages.

And some, like Revies, are wanting improvements made to service.

Mayor Toby Barker attended the meeting and said it's important to hear from residents like Revies.

"As their attorneys and our attorneys are negotiating a possible new contract, this public input I think is invaluable, as we make that agreement," Barker said.

Ronnie Colvin, Comcast Cable's senior director of external affairs, also came to the meeting, but declined to speak to WDAM 7 News on camera about customer concerns.

He said he would speak to us at the next meeting.

That meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 10, at six o'clock, at the Sherrill Community Center.

