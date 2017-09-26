Former CIA head Petraeus speaks at USM's Dale lecture series

Former CIA director David Petraeus speaks at a news conference at Southern Miss Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.

The former head of the CIA who led the successful "surge" in Iraq spoke in Hattiesburg Tuesday night as part of a lecture series sponsored by the University of Southern Mississippi.

Retired General David Petraeus spoke at the Saenger Theater as part of the Col. John H. Dale Distinguished Lecture in International Security and Global Policy.

He talked about the U.S.-Iraq War and the future of the Middle East.

Tuesday afternoon before his presentation, he spoke at a news conference about his hopes for Iraq.

"That democracy has actually functioned and I hope that it can continue to do so, but I hope it will feature inclusive governance, not exclusive governance," Petraeus said.

Patraeus led the CIA for a year during the Obama administration, but resigned after an affair with his biographer was exposed.

He is now a Partner with the equity firm KKR and Company.

