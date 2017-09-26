MBN educates Columbia Rotary group on opioid crisis

The opioid crisis continues to plague our state and the nation. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was in Columbia Tuesday educating Rotary members on the epidemic. Opioid abuse is the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50 in the United States. MBN agents said aggressive law enforcement is only one part of the multi-fauceted solution. Lt. John Harless said the first way to reach a solution to anything is to educate all the stakeholders in what the problem is. The go...More >>
The opioid crisis continues to plague our state and the nation. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was in Columbia Tuesday educating Rotary members on the epidemic. Opioid abuse is the leading cause of death for people under the age of 50 in the United States. MBN agents said aggressive law enforcement is only one part of the multi-fauceted solution. Lt. John Harless said the first way to reach a solution to anything is to educate all the stakeholders in what the problem is. The go...More >>