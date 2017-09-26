Pine Belt Master Gardeners prepare for Fall Garden Day

PURVIS (WDAM) – The Pine Belt Master Gardeners' Fall Garden Day takes place October 6 at the Lamar County Multi-Purpose Center. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; program begins at 9 a.m. For more details, call 601-794-3910 or 601-545-6083.
