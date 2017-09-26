TIMELINE: Minute-by-minute breakdown of shooting at Hub City nightclub

As shots rang out in the parking lot of Ropers Rockin Country early Saturday morning, many clubgoers inside had no idea what was going on just outside the front door.

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Crime scene pictures taken at the scene of night club shooting

Police records show a minute-by-minute breakdown of what exactly happened the night a man opened fire at a Hub City nightclub. Source: WDAM

Questions are still circulating after a man opened fire at a Hub City night club Saturday morning.

Hattiesburg police have released the crime log from the night of the incident at Ropers, depicting exactly what happened.

The following timeline outlines the events from start to finish:

1:16 a.m. - A truck wrecks in the entrance of Ropers parking lot at Service Drive. The driver of the vehicle immediately starts firing from the vehicle and then exits the vehicle and continues firing in all directions.

1:17 a.m. - Hattiesburg police officers were already on scene doing a safety check and notified dispatch of an active shooter in the Ropers parking lot. One of the officers engages the suspect with gunfire. The shooter then returns to his truck where he is seen grabbing some type of "long gun".

1:19 a.m - Officers take cover and start to set a secured perimeter. Ropers staff is notified to lock everyone inside and let no one leave.

1:20 a.m. - Other Hattiesburg officers arrive on the scene and start securing the area. Additional other local agencies in the area start to respond to assist. Including, Lamar, Jones, and Forrest County Sheriffs departments, Forrest General Police and Petal police and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

1:25 a.m. - the command staff is notified of the incident. A decision is made to place a command post at the Dollar General on the 42 Bypass behind Ropers.

1:50 a.m. - The S.T.A.R. Team is notified of the incident and advised to respond.

2:30 a.m. - The S.T.A.R. Team along with surrounding agencies SWAT team members start accessing the situation and move in to get a visual of the suspect who is still in the truck.

2:51 a.m. - A request is made for an armored vehicle from Jones County.

3:07 a.m. - S.T.A.R team has moved up to get a good visual of the suspect in his car. He appears to be moving erratically and in short movement. From their position they are able to see that the suspect does not have the gun in his hand. They notify the command post and request to move up on the suspect.

3:15 a.m. - After a brief observation to make sure there were no visible weapons the S.T.A.R. Team started their approach towards the suspect.

3:22 a.m. - The suspect is pulled from his vehicle and taken into custody. AAA Ambulance, who was already in the scene was notified to move up and check on the suspects status. At this time crime scene tape was placed around the area and a secure crime scene was established.

3:30 a.m. - AAA transported the suspect to Forrest General Hospital. The detective division started the procedures of processing the crime scene. Some patrons of Ropers were allowed to start leaving.

4:10 a.m.- Bryan Wright was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.

4:30 a.m.- MBI takes over the investigation.

