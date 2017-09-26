Three killed in explosion identified, family provides update on survivors

Fire marshals investigate the scene of an explosion that killed 3 people. Photo credit: WDAM

The three people who were killed in an explosion Monday night in Jasper County have been identified.

According to the Jasper County Coroner, Robby Russell, Betty Russell, and Laura Russell were pronounced dead after the explosion.

Betty was Robby's wife, and Laura was Robby's mother.

Both the coroner and Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson believe the explosion was caused by a propane heater.

According to Johnson, the two other people injured in the explosion will undergo surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Family on scene who wished to remain anonymous confirmed that one of the victims undergoing surgery was a 12-year-old girl, and the other was the girl's 33-year-old mother.

Both are related to the victims who died in the explosion, according to the family member on scene.

The family member said that the 12-year-old girl experienced 50 percent burns over her body, and the girl's mother has 30 percent burns over her body.

Both suffered 3rd to 4th degree burns, according to the family member.

The scene:

Johnson said emergency personnel responded to a call of a trailer fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m.

According to Johnson, a 10-year-old boy playing in the yard was not injured.

The bodies will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, according to Johnson.

