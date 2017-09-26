Three killed in explosion identified

Fire marshals investigate the scene of an explosion that killed 3 people. Photo credit: WDAM

The three people who were killed in an explosion Monday night in Jasper County have been identified.

According to the Jasper County Coroner, Robby Russell, Betty Russell, and Laura Russell were pronounced dead after the explosion.

Betty was Robby's wife, and Laura was Robby's mother.

Both the coroner and Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson believe the explosion was caused by a propane heater.

According to Johnson, the two other people injured in the explosion will undergo surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson said emergency personnel responded to a call of a trailer fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m.

According to Johnson, a 10-year-old boy playing in the yard was not injured.

The bodies will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, according to Johnson.

