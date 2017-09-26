Forecast: Warm with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderst - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Warm with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s overnight.

Sunny and hot weather will prevail beginning on Wednesday and last through Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Friday into Saturday expect sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

We may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday but chances are quite slim with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic

  • WDAM All-Star: JCJC soccer's Aimee Durn

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:13:53 GMT
    JCJC freshman forward Aimee Durn. Courtesy: WDAMJCJC freshman forward Aimee Durn. Courtesy: WDAM

    Though she stands at just 4-foot-10, Aimee Durn is a force for the Jones County Junior College women's soccer club. The short freshman from England is a big reason the Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1. "They say big things come in small packages and that's very true for Aimee," said tenth-year JCJC women's soccer coach Dolores Deasley.

  • USM assistant football coach takes leave of absence

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:57:07 GMT
    USM running backs coach Lytrel Pollard. Courtesy: WDAMUSM running backs coach Lytrel Pollard. Courtesy: WDAM

    After a week without a football game, the University of Southern Mississippi may be getting some of their walking wounded back as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Conference USA play Saturday with a visit from the University of North Texas. But USM will be down an assistant football coach. USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Monday that running backs coach Lytrel Pollard was “not with us right now.”

