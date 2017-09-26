Forecast: Warm with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today.

Good Tuesday morning Pine Belt!

Expect a partly cloudy day with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s overnight.

Sunny and hot weather will prevail beginning on Wednesday and last through Thursday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

For Friday into Saturday expect sunny skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

We may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday but chances are quite slim with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic