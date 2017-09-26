Forecast: Warm with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm today.

Though she stands at just 4-foot-10, Aimee Durn is a force for the Jones County Junior College women's soccer club. The short freshman from England is a big reason the Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1. "They say big things come in small packages and that's very true for Aimee," said tenth-year JCJC women's soccer coach Dolores Deasley.More >>
After a week without a football game, the University of Southern Mississippi may be getting some of their walking wounded back as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Conference USA play Saturday with a visit from the University of North Texas. But USM will be down an assistant football coach. USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Monday that running backs coach Lytrel Pollard was "not with us right now."
Southern Miss (2-1) opens conference play on Saturday against the No. 1 ranked offense in the C-USA: North Texas. The Mean Green (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) average over 500 yards of total offense per game. North Texas comes off a 46-43 shootout win over UAB in which running back Jeffery Wilson rushed for 211 yards.
