WDAM All-Star: JCJC soccer's Aimee Durn

Though she stands at just 4-foot-10, Aimee Durn is a force for the Jones County Junior College women's soccer club.

The short freshman from England is a big reason the Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1.

"They say big things come in small packages and that's very true for Aimee," said tenth-year JCJC women's soccer coach Dolores Deasley. "You'll see her in a minute here, she's tiny but she's been brilliant for us. Just her work right in the middle of the park. She's been a huge asset to us. She's done well in different games just getting us that goal when we needed it. Just stepping up the game and kind of holding people accountable and leading by example."

Durn leads Jones County with six goals and six assists, including two game-winners. The freshman forward was named the MACJC women's offensive player of the week earlier in September after her four goals and one assist in JCJC's win over Meridian.

"I think the start of futbol - soccer - really suits me," Durn said. "And with the help from the team, they've been setting me up. I'm getting in good positions and they're feeding me the ball."

"She works really hard, she wins the ball back and she has really technical skills," said USM sophomore forward Judith Verdaguer. "She gets really good balls to the forwards. She has a really good view of the game."

Durn's knowledge of the game comes from the fact that she's been playing soccer since she was six-years-old. Durn grew up playing soccer with her brothers in Watford, England.

When Durn met coach Deasley at a recruiting tournament in England, coming to Ellisville was a no-brainer. However, her move to the southern United States have still been an adjustment.

"It's very different weather from what I'm used to," Durn said. "It's really cold in England. But yeah, I'm really enjoying it so far."

"I had the opportunity to go to a recruiting tournament last Christmas in England. Aimee was one of those ones where I was kind of worried to begin with just about her size. But I kept just gravitating back toward here because every time she got the ball, she never turned it over, she never gave it away. After having watched her play in a few games that one day, I thought myself, 'No. She can actually come in and really contribute.'"

Contribute is exactly what Durn has done on a young JCJC team that entered 2017 with questions following last season's state and region title run.

Durn hopes to help the Lady Bobcats advance even further in the NJCAA District H playoffs this year.

"I just want to play at the highest level I can and just be successful," Durn said. "We want to do the same as what they did last year. We want to win state and see how far we can go. But I think we've got a good team and we can go far."

