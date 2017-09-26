USM faces C-USA's top-ranked offense in North Texas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM faces C-USA's top-ranked offense in North Texas

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Connect
USM defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro. Courtesy: WDAM USM defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Southern Miss (2-1) opens conference play on Saturday against the No. 1 ranked offense in the C-USA: North Texas.

The Mean Green (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) average over 500 yards of total offense per game. North Texas comes off a 46-43 shootout win over UAB in which running back Jeffery Wilson rushed for 211 yards.

UNT's quarterback Mason Fine is a playmaker as well. The sophomore has over 1,000 yards passing and nine touchdowns through four games. USM defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro compared Fine to 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

"[Fine]'s a little Johnny Manzielish," Pecoraro said. "He'll escape the pocket, he'll try to extend the play. He's a good football player, he really is. They're loaded on offense, they really are. They put up a lot of points. They put up 50 points, 40 points, 30 points, I mean they put some points on the board. We're definitely going to have to come up and play on Saturday, that's for sure."

"I just know they present a challenge, they're a good football team," said USM head coach Jay Hopson. "They wouldn't be number one in Conference USA in offense if they weren't a good football team. Certainly a challenge to our defense."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • WDAM All-Star: JCJC soccer's Aimee Durn

    WDAM All-Star: JCJC soccer's Aimee Durn

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-09-26 05:13:53 GMT
    JCJC freshman forward Aimee Durn. Courtesy: WDAMJCJC freshman forward Aimee Durn. Courtesy: WDAM

    Though she stands at just 4-foot-10, Aimee Durn is a force for the Jones County Junior College women's soccer club. The short freshman from England is a big reason the Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1. "They say big things come in small packages and that's very true for Aimee," said tenth-year JCJC women's soccer coach Dolores Deasley.

    More >>

    Though she stands at just 4-foot-10, Aimee Durn is a force for the Jones County Junior College women's soccer club. The short freshman from England is a big reason the Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1. "They say big things come in small packages and that's very true for Aimee," said tenth-year JCJC women's soccer coach Dolores Deasley.

    More >>

  • USM assistant football coach takes leave of absence

    USM assistant football coach takes leave of absence

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-09-26 04:57:07 GMT
    USM running backs coach Lytrel Pollard. Courtesy: WDAMUSM running backs coach Lytrel Pollard. Courtesy: WDAM

    After a week without a football game, the University of Southern Mississippi may be getting some of their walking wounded back as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Conference USA play Saturday with a visit from the University of North Texas. But USM will be down an assistant football coach. USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Monday that running backs coach Lytrel Pollard was “not with us right now.”

    More >>

    After a week without a football game, the University of Southern Mississippi may be getting some of their walking wounded back as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Conference USA play Saturday with a visit from the University of North Texas. But USM will be down an assistant football coach. USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Monday that running backs coach Lytrel Pollard was “not with us right now.”

    More >>

  • USM faces C-USA's top-ranked offense in North Texas

    USM faces C-USA's top-ranked offense in North Texas

    •   
Powered by Frankly