JCJC women's soccer off to 5-0-1 start

JCJC women's soccer off to 5-0-1 start

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
JCJC women's soccer is 5-0-1 so far this season.
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Coming off a 2016 season which featured MACJC and Region 23 titles and a 15-2 record, the expectations were high for Jones County Junior College Women's Soccer entering this year.

However, the transition has been challenging. Thirteen of the team's 19 players this season are freshman.

While 2017 has been an adjustment, there's hardly been a drop off for JCJC. The Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1 entering Wednesday's contest at Holmes.

"The start of the season was pretty difficult for us because we didn't know each other," said JCJC sophomore Judith Verdaguer, a native of Barcelona, Spain. "A lot of freshman were coming up and we [had] just seven or eight sophomores. So, it's been difficult at the beginning but then I think we get along with each other pretty well. And now we're playing really good."

"Not having the chemistry there at first was difficult and frustrating but then we got it," said JCJC sophomore goalkeeper Mia Holmes, a Brandon High School grad. "We've got the confidence now I believe. We have high expectations for ourselves."

