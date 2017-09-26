JCJC women's soccer off to 5-0-1 start

After a week without a football game, the University of Southern Mississippi may be getting some of their walking wounded back as the Golden Eagles prepare to open Conference USA play Saturday with a visit from the University of North Texas. But USM will be down an assistant football coach. USM coach Jay Hopson confirmed Monday that running backs coach Lytrel Pollard was “not with us right now.”More >>
Southern Miss (2-1) opens conference play on Saturday against the No. 1 ranked offense in the C-USA: North Texas. The Mean Green (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) average over 500 yards of total offense per game. North Texas comes off a 46-43 shootout win over UAB in which running back Jeffery Wilson rushed for 211 yards.More >>
Coming off a 2016 season which featured MACJC and Region 23 titles and a 15-2 record, the expectations were high for Jones County Junior College Women's Soccer entering this year. However, the transition has been challenging. Thirteen of the team's 19 players this season are freshman. While 2017 has been an adjustment, there's hardly been a drop off for JCJC. The Lady Bobcats are 5-0-1 entering Wednesday's contest at Holmes.More >>
