3 killed, 2 injured in Jasper County explosion

Fire marshals investigate the scene of an explosion that killed 3 people. Photo credit: WDAM

An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon.

According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased and two others that were injured.

"We found three deceased victims in the trailer," Johnson said. "We had heard that a man had been working on a propane heater that was in the house, but we're still looking into it."

Johnson added that the injured, one 20-year-old female and one female child, were sent to South Central Regional Medical Center, and then flown to UMC in Jackson. According to the Sheriff, a 10-year-old boy playing in the yard was not injured.

The bodies will be sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death according to Johnson.

Jasper County Coroner, Randy Graham said the identities are not being released at this time, pending the notification of next of kin. Graham said the three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency officials added that as of 6:30 p.m. the scene is still active, but the fire is out.

Bay Springs and Stinger fire departments responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.

