Local pastor supports security in churches

An explosion in Jasper County killed three people and injured two others Monday afternoon. According to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson, emergency personnel responded to a trailer on fire on County Road 1511 just before 4 p.m. When crews arrived on scene they discovered three people that were deceased, and two others that were injured. "It appears a propane heater was being worked on by an adult inside when it exploded," said Johnson. "The three fatali...More >>
On any given Sunday, the pews at Temple Baptist Church are filled with more than 1400 worshipers.More >>
