Jones County sheriff reminds residents of Castle doctrine

The Castle Doctrine or the so-called “stand your ground” law is a doctrine that allows homeowners to protect themselves in potentially deadly situations.More >>
The Castle Doctrine or the so-called “stand your ground” law is a doctrine that allows homeowners to protect themselves in potentially deadly situations.More >>
An international model has returned home to The Pine Belt to tell her story and promote her new book.More >>
An international model has returned home to The Pine Belt to tell her story and promote her new book.More >>
Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo took to Facebook to praise a Mississippi-born NFL player for his actions during the National Anthem on Sunday.More >>
Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo took to Facebook to praise a Mississippi-born NFL player for his actions during the National Anthem on Sunday.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) today announced that the Petal Fire Department is the latest Mississippi organization to receive federal funding to ensure adequate first responder staffing.More >>
U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) today announced that the Petal Fire Department is the latest Mississippi organization to receive federal funding to ensure adequate first responder staffing.More >>