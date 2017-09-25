SCRMC Sports Medicine offering Saturday morning injury clinic

LAUREL (WDAM) – Tony Cao, PA, from South Central Sports Medicine joined Midday September 25 to discuss the services offered by the hospital's Saturday morning injury clinic. For more details, visit www.scrmc.com or call 601-399-0530.
