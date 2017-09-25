Model brings book tour 'home'

An plus-size model and Mississippi native is showing just how far she’s come in 10 years, and that any woman can achieve her dreams, no matter her size.

An plus-size model and Mississippi native is showing just how far she’s come in 10 years, and that any woman can achieve her dreams, no matter her size.

An international model has returned home to The Pine Belt to tell her story and promote her new book.

Tess Holliday, a model and native of Laurel, recently wrote, "The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl."

She'll sign copies of her book Monday at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Hattiesburg.

Holliday was the first plus-size model of her size to land a major modeling contract back in 2015.

Holliday is at the forefront of the body positive movement and launched her #effyourbeautystandards campaign in 2013, empowering people of all shapes and sizes to embrace the body they are in right now. She’s appeared on the cover of People Magazine and was named one of the world’s top plus models by Vogue Italia. She’s also been named one of the internet’s most influential people by Time Magazine.

Through her modeling and continued activism, Holliday is committed to spreading the message that beauty goes further than size, race, gender, abilities or social class.

She just completed a UK tour for her new book, which is focused on modern women and men, whoever they may be, to be comfortable in their own skin and all the “life issues” that come with that.

Visit www.TessHollday.com for more details.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.