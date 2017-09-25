City of Bellevue petition set for trial

Residents in Lamar County are raising concern almost a month after potential Bellevue leaders filed a petition to become the next city in Mississippi.More >>
Potentials residents of Bellevue said they are On May 18, 2017, potential Bellevue leaders addressed the Lamar County Board of Supervisors with a petition that they said had enough signatures to incorporate the city of Bellevue. Adcock said they "surpassed" the mark of two-thirds of registered voters needed, but refused to disclose the actual number of signatures the group had collected.
After roughly 20 months of working to gather signatures on a petition to incorporate the city of Bellevue, proposed leaders have met their goal.
A Mississippi technology company is launching an expansion of ultra-fast broadband internet starting this fall.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect.
There's a long road ahead for those for and against the proposed incorporation of The City of Bellevue.
A suspect who died in a Hub City home invasion Sunday night has been identified.
