City of Bellevue petition set for trial

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

There's a long road ahead for those for and against the proposed incorporation of The City of Bellevue. 

The jurisdictional trial has been set for May 7, 2018 in Purvis.

During that trial, the number of signatures on the petition filed for the incorporation will be checked and approved.  There must be signatures of two- thirds of registered voters in the proposed boundary for the trial over incorporation to continue in Lamar County. 

Attorneys representing both the Incorporation of The City of Bellevue and the Concerned Citizens of Bellevue agreed the process of checking those signatures will take some time. 

The judge marked off two weeks on his calendar. 

John Adcock, the Mayor for the proposed city, would not discuss the number of signatures on the petition due to litigation, but said they have what is necessary to move forward.

Betty Arnold with the Concerned Citizens of Bellevue said members of the group went through the petition and found inaccuracies in the signatures, with not enough qualified on the petition to move forward. 

A pretrial conference has been set for Wednesday, May 2, 2018.  Attorneys were told to have documents ready to exchange before the trial begins on May 7. 

