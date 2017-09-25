VIDEO: Jasper County deputies searching for home invasion suspect

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a home invasion suspect.

Thursday, a suspect went into a resident's home on County Road 52834 around 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff said that the suspect kicked in the door and fled the scene when the alarm sounded.

The home owner caught the suspect on camera, and police now need help identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect seen in the video can contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Department at 601-764-2588.

