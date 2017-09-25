Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good Monday morning everyone!

Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

For Tuesday expect only a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly dry weather will prevail for the rest of the week. Highs will be around 90 on Wednesday and Thursday but then a cold front is expected to move through the area resulting in the highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower to mid 60s.

For the latest on the tropics, check out our Tropical Update on the Hurricane Center page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic