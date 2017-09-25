USM volleyball falls to UTSA at home

The suspect in a home invasion in the Hub City died from his injures, and two others are in custody.More >>
On a wet Saturday night in September 2016, Xavier Thigpen feasted. A season-high four tackles-for-loss against Troy, the most by a Golden Eagle since Cleveland Brown Jamie Collins recorded the same in 2012. Thigpen has continued his tenacious play through three games of 2017: Nine tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery to the end zone so far. This season will be the last ride for "PawPaw" Thigpen.More >>
Southern Miss was unable to overcome a 2-1 deficit on Sunday, falling to UTSA in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25). Following a five-set win over North Texas to open Conference USA play on Friday, the Golden Eagles fell short to the Roadrunners, who came into Reed-Green Coliseum with a 2-10 record. Freshman Chandler Marshall recorded 19 kills in the loss after a career-high 25 on Friday.More >>
