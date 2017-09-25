USM volleyball falls to UTSA at home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM volleyball falls to UTSA at home

By Taylor Curet, Sports Reporter
Southern Miss volleyball. Courtesy: WDAM Southern Miss volleyball. Courtesy: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Southern Miss was unable to overcome a 2-1 deficit on Sunday, falling to UTSA in four sets (21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 18-25).

Following a five-set win over North Texas to open Conference USA play on Friday, the Golden Eagles fell short to the Roadrunners, who came into Reed-Green Coliseum with a 2-10 record. Freshman Chandler Marshall recorded 19 kills in the loss after a career-high 25 on Friday.

USM falls to 10-7 (1-1 in C-USA) and will travel to Marshall on Friday.

