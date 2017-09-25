USM offensive line making strides

Southern Miss enjoyed a bye this week after beating Louisiana-Monroe 28-17 last Saturday.

In that win over the Warhawks, the Golden Eagles rushed for a season-high 284 yards as Ito Smith racked up a career-high 219 on the ground.

USM had questions on the offensive line entering this season after losing three starters up front in 2016. But through three games, the big boys up front are making strides.

"The backs made some amazing plays [against Louisiana-Monroe]," said USM junior guard Jimmie Terry. "It's always good to have a lot of rushing yards because if you have a lot of rushing yards, you can have a lot of passing yards. And that means you can have a great offensive day. So, it's always good to be able to run the ball well."

"We're more aggressive than we've ever been, I feel, since I've been here," said USM sophomore tackle Ty Pollard, an Oak Grove alum. "And I feel like we have a lot more in store for us. We get better every game. That's our goal, get better every game."

USM opens Conference USA play at home against North Texas on Saturday at 6 p.m.

