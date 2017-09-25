One shot in apparent domestic incident in Hub City - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One shot in apparent domestic incident in Hub City

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in the Hub City. 

"We are investigating a possible domestic altercation that resulted in a shooting and happened around 8:00 p.m.," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. 

McLemore added that the shooting happened on North Chancellor Street in Palmers Crossing. 

He said the victim was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital and is in critical condition. 

No one has been charged in the incident and he investigation is ongoing, if you have any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-stop. 

