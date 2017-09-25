1 shot, 1 charged in apparent domestic incident in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in the Hub City.



"We are investigating a possible domestic altercation that resulted in a shooting and happened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

Roy McNair Sr., 59, of Hattiesburg was charged with domestic violence aggravated assault in connection to the shooting.

McNair was arrested on Old Corinth Road in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, McNair and the victim were husband and wife, and she suffered from multiple gun shot wounds.



McLemore added that the shooting happened on North Chancellor Street in Palmers Crossing.



He said the victim was transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital and is in critical condition.

If you have any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

