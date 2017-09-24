Suspect shot in possible Hattiesburg home invasion - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect in a possible home invasion was shot Sunday night in the Hub City. 

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Orange and Xavier Street in Hattiesburg. 

"We are investigating a possible home invasion where it appears the suspect was shot by a homeowner at the residence," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. 

The suspect, who was seriously injured, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital, according to McLemore.  

McLemore added that no charges have been filed at this time, and other people on the scene are being interviewed at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

