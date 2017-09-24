Suspect shot in possible Hattiesburg home invasion

Southern Miss enjoyed a bye this week after beating Louisiana-Monroe 28-17 last Saturday. In that win over the Warhawks, the Golden Eagles rushed for a season-high 284 yards as Ito Smith racked up a career-high 219 on the ground.More >>
A suspect in a possible home invasion was shot Sunday night in the Hub City. The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Orange and Xavier Street in Hattiesburg. "We are investigating a possible home invasion where it appears the suspect was shot by a homeowner at the residence," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore. The suspect, who was seriously injured, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest
