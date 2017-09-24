Suspect killed in Hub City home invasion identified, one charged

A suspect who died in a Hub City home invasion Sunday night has been identified.

Justin Woodland, 17, was killed after being shot by the homeowner, according to Hattiesburg police.



Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said Woodland's body will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy.



According to HPD, one person was taken into custody and questioned, but was released without charges being filed.

Anton Smith, a second suspect, was charged with armed robbery and burglary of a dwelling.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Orange and Xavier Street in Hattiesburg.



"We are investigating a possible home invasion where it appears the suspect was shot by a homeowner at the residence," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

According to authorities, no charges are being filed against the homeowner, and the case will be presented to the grand jury.



The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

