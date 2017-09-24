Suspect killed, 2 in custody after Hub City home invasion

The suspect in a home invasion in the Hub City died from his injures, and two others are in custody.



Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the male victim will be sent for an autopsy and his name is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.



According to Hattiesburg Police, two other suspects are in custody at this time and being questioned in the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Orange and Xavier Street in Hattiesburg.



"We are investigating a possible home invasion where it appears the suspect was shot by a homeowner at the residence," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.



The suspect, who was seriously injured, was transported from the scene by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital, according to McLemore.



McLemore added that no charges have been filed at this time, and other people on the scene are being interviewed at this time.



The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

