Senator focusing on workforce development in Mississippi

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker has introduced legislation aimed at bolstering apprenticeship programs across the country to help American workers develop the skills required to succeed in today’s economy.

"We frankly just aren't doing what we need to do in that regard," said Wicker.

The measure would set into statute one of the goals outlined in President Donald Trump’s Executive Order to expand apprenticeships and improve job-training programs, which he issued in June. Senator Wicker said right now, MMississippi lacks a large number of residents who are job-ready.

"We have people who want to move manufacturing jobs into certain areas of our state and when they do the survey, it indicates there's a question if we have enough trained workers to fill those jobs," said Wicker. "We don't want to have a question about that."

The President's Execute Order aims at reforming ineffective education and workforce development programs to enable more Americans to obtain relevant skills and high-paying jobs.

"We want a manufacturing company that's interested in ississippi to look out there and say we've got the more qualified and ready individuals to fill these manufacturing needs," Wicker said.

According to results from a Department of Labor study, over 90% of apprentices find employment after completing their program, and their average starting wage is $60,000 annually. Further, graduates of apprenticeship programs see a $300,000 lifetime increase in earnings.

