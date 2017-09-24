Crews clean-up storm damage in Seminary

A severe storm Saturday night in Seminary had some spending their Sunday cleaning up the scattered damage.

The National Weather Service said straight line winds from a Microburst caused the damage to some roofs, power lines and pine trees in the area.

Cleaning crews were at the Post Office on North Oak Avenue Sunday afternoon, drying out the building after part of the roof blew off during the storm.

A sign that read "closed due to storm damage" was taped to the front glass door. A woman who works at the post office told WDAM 7 crews they would be out all day and hoped to be open with normal business hours Monday morning.

Crews were also Seminary Attendance School, clearing a 70-foot tall pine tree from the front yard. The roots and stump of the tree pulled up the fence along the side of the property, but there were no reports of damage to the building.

Some power lines were reported down about a block away, but no injuries were reported.

