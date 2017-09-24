Lumberton whips Mount Olive; Perry Central remains unbeaten

LUMBERTON _ For a team that Coach Zach Jones said still is feeling its way along on offense, the Lumberton High School Panthers certainly did plenty enough right Friday night.

Freshman running back Robert Henry ran for 69 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries as the Panthers ran away from Mount Olive High School 46-6 in the Region 8-1A for both schools.

Junior quarterback Jared Tribett threw for a touchdown and ran for another as Lumberton (4-1, 1-0) built on a six-point, first-quarter lead by outscoring the Pirates (1-5, 0-1) by 20-6 in the second period.

“We threw the ball well at times, though we’re still trying to find that consistency mark on offense,” Jones said.

Senior Krishaun Fairley ran for 68 yards and a score on three carries. Senior Jaylon Smith caught two passes for 63 yards, junior Claudio Williams had a 26-yard touchdown reception and senior Donnell Buckner caught a two-point conversion pass.

Lumberton’s defense came up with four turnovers, including interceptions by Buckner and sophomores Jayson Buckley and Roland O’Banner. Senior Ke’Von Fells forced a fumble that was recovered by junior Davion Edwards, while senior Dakota Walters blocked a punt.

“We played pretty well on defense, played pretty well in the secondary,” Jones said. “We gave up one, long touchdown pass, but we had a couple interceptions back there, too.”

The Panthers will visit East Marion High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (3-2, 1-0) opened Region 8-1A play with a 48-8 victory over Salem High School Friday.

Mount Olive will visit Salem High School at 7 p.m. Friday in Tylertown. The Wildcats (0-6, 0-1) lost 48-8 to East Marion High School Friday.

Perry Central 26, Taylorsville 7

NEW AUGUSTA _ Senior McKail Sumrall rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries Friday night as the Bulldogs downed the Tartars in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Sumrall’s touchdown and a 22-yard scoring run by junior Derrick Hartfield gave Perry Central (6-0) a 13-0 halftime lead, senior quarterback Tijuane Bolton scored on a 3-yard early in third quarter to make it a 19-0 game.

Taylorsville (5-1) pulled within 19-7 on a 28-yard pass from freshman quarterback Ty Keyes to senior Perry Keyes, but senior defensive end Tyree Bolton returned a fumble 40 yards for a score to put the Bulldogs back safely ahead.

The Bulldogs will open Region 8-2A play at 7 p.m. Friday when they visit cross-county rival Richton High School. The Rebels (1-5) dropped their third, consecutive game Friday, losing 30-12 at Clarkdale High School.

Taylorsville will head to Bay Springs High School for a 7 p.m. Thursday game. The Bulldogs (3-3) defeated Quitman High School 38-26 Friday.

Collins 32, Lawrence County 12

MONTICELLO _ Sophomore quarterback Hershey McLaurin threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers won their fourth consecutive game.

McLaurin, who completed 14 of 16 passes, also ran for 58 yards on 11 carries.

The Cougars (3-3) led 6-0 after one quarter on Ahmad Brown’s touchdown run, but Collins (4-2) took a 12-6 halftime lead and then outscored Lawrence County 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Markel McLaurin caught five passes for 69 yards and rushed twice for 35 yards. Junior Akeem McNair ran for 41 yards on 10 carries.

Collins will host Heidelberg High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Oilers (3-3) lost 20-6 to North Forrest High School Friday.

Stringer 42, West Lincoln 6

BROOKHAVEN _ Junior quarterback Cayleb Dyess and senior receiver Reece Barber connected for a pair of touchdowns and Dyess ran for another as the Red Devils won their fifth consecutive game.

Stringer (5-1) scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters, building a 42-0 halftime lead over the Bears (2-4).

Dyess opened the scoring on a 4-yard run, and then teamed with Barber for touchdown passes of 54 yards and 80 yards.

Junior running back Anthony Thomas also scored twice on touchdown runs of 6 yards and 95 yards.

Junior linebacker Caulin Brown’s 64-yard fumble return rounded out the scoring.

Stringer will open Region 8-1A play at 7 p.m. Friday by hosting Resurrection Catholic High School of Pascagoula. The Eagles (2-4, 1-0) opened region play Friday with a 44-0 victory over visiting Sacred Heart High School.

Long Beach 30, Pearl River Central 22

CARRIERE _ The Blue Devils shook up the starting lineup and posted their most points of the season, but still fell in the Region 4-5A opener for both schools.

Freshman Cameron Brunson took the quarterback reins, with senior Tristan Anderson moving to wingback.

PRC (0-5, 0-1) rushed for 259 yards on 46 carries against Long Beach (5-1, 1-0). Sophomore Kalvin Briggs ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, while Brunson finished with 11 yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Anderson had a team-high 84 yards rushing on 13 carries and junior Winston Drain had 41 yards on eight carries.

The Blue Devils will host Wayne County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The War Eagles (2-3, 0-1) dropped a Region 4-5A game to Picayune High School Friday 30-22.