City wants to hear comments, concerns from residents about Comcast

Hattiesburg leaders want to hear how residents feel about the city's current cable provider, Comcast.

The city's Cable Advisory Board will hold two public hearings on cable-related matters as the city continues to work on negotiations with Comcast.

"We want residents to come out and share their good and bad feedback," said Mayor Toby Barker.

The first public hearing is set for Tuesday, September 26 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The second will be Tuesday, October 2 at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

"Comcast has made significant strides in its customer service at it's facility," said Barker. "I think there are always some things our citizens want to see happening, so we want them to bring those ideas forward as our Cable Advisory Board goes into negotiations with Comcst on the next franchise agreement."

If a resident is unable to attend one of the two public hearings, comments can be sent or delivered to City Hall, First Floor, Department of Urban Development, 200 Forrest Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. The written comments will then be forwarded to the Cable Advisory Board members.

If you want to go:

Tuesday, September 26

6 P.M.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 1313 Country Club Road

Tuesday, October 10

6 P.M.

Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, 220 West Front Street