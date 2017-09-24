Infant, child among injured in rollover accident

We have new details in a rollover accident that sent four people, including a child and an infant, to the hospital Saturday.

The victims were all riding in a GMC Envoy when it rolled over on Highway 28 near Taylorsville just after noon.

According to the Caleb Worrell, spokesperson for the Jones County Fire Council, a man and an infant were both ejected from the truck.

Worrell said the infant was secured in a car seat in the SUV, which was ejected during the crash. However, the infant was found on the ground separate from the car seat.

Worrell said a woman and child were trapped inside. Firefighters had to assist in the extrication of the female and child, but were able to do so without the use of power tools.

The infant was flown via Air Care helicopter ambulance to a hospital in Jackson for treatment. The man, woman, and child were all taken transported to a local hospital.

According to Caleb Worrell, spokesperson for the Jones County Fire Council, it was believed at the time of the accident that all four occupants had sustained serious injuries, though the full extent was not immediately known and could not be verified if any of the injuries were life threatening.

Hebron, Soso and Calhoun Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Taylorsville Fire Department, responded to the accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown.