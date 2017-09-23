8th annual 'BonnaMU' raises money for Batson Hospital

Students enjoy the 8th annual "BonnaMU" at Southern Miss Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Thousands of University of Southern Mississippi students enjoyed live music and other activities Saturday at an event that raised money to help children.

The 8th annual fall festival called "BonnaMU" brought in funds for the Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson.

Participants painted ceiling tiles for hospital rooms and made jewelry for children being treated at the facility.

Organizers raised more than $20,000.

It was hosted by Phi Mu Sorority.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.