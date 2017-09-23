Some roofs damaged, power lines, trees down after severe storm Saturday

A severe storm took off part of the roof of the Seminary Post Office Saturday night. Photo credit WDAM.

This tall pine tree was blown down on the front lawn of Seminary Attendance Center during a severe storm Saturday night. Photo credit WDAM.

A broken line of severe thunderstorms moved through portions of the Pine Belt Saturday night, causing sporadic damage.

There were reports of trees and power lines down and roof damage in portions of Lamar and Covington counties.

In Seminary, a 70-foot tall pine tree crashed down on the front lawn of Seminary Attendance Center.

No damage was done to the school.

Nearby, a part of the Seminary Post Office roof blew off during the storm.

Some power lines about a block away also came down.

