Four people, including infant, injured in Jones Co. car accident

Four people were injured when this GMC Envoy rolled over on Highway 28 in Jones County Saturday. Photo from Jones Co. Fire Council.

Four people, including an infant, were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a one-vehicle accident in Jones County.

The victims were all riding in a GMC Envoy when it rolled over on Highway 28 near Taylorsville just after noon.

The driver and a toddler were ejected.

Two other people in the car were also injured.

The child was taken by helicopter to Jackson.

Jones County fire officials say all victims had serious injuries.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.