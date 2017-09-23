Bar goers, Ropers manager speaks out after shooting in parking lot

As shots rang out in the parking lot of Ropers Rockin Country early Saturday morning, many clubgoers inside had no idea what was going on just outside the front door.More >>
Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter.More >>
Simply put, Jerrion Ealy is a difference make on the football field, and Friday night, the junior running back/return man from Jackson Preparatory School made all the difference against Presbyterian Christian School. Playing just three quarters, Ealy rushed for 235 and four touchdowns on 19 carries and returned a kickoff 97 yards for another score as the visiting Patriots topped the Bobcats 41-9. JPS (6-0, 1-0 AAAA-District 1), the five-time Division I Mississippi Association of Ind...More >>
