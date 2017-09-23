Police on scene of active shooter at Hattiesburg bar

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active shooter report at a Hattiesburg bar. Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter. Per HPD Capt. Branden McLemore, roughly 20-30 shots were fired outside the bar, no reports of anyone hit or injured. Suspect believed to be barricaded in a vehicle. No injuries reported at this time. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Hattiesburg/Gautier Hattiesburg continued its winning ways Friday with a 56-13 win over Gautier. Jarod Conner scored twice to help ignite the Tigers offense. The Tigers host Stone next week. North Forrest/Heidelberg North Forrest won its fourth game in a row, taking down Heidelberg 20-6. Daylyn Croom found Jalen Grant in the corner of the end zone to finish the scoring for the Eagles. North Forrest will host St. Patrick next week while Heidelberg visits Collins.
