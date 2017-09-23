Police on scene of active shooter at Hattiesburg bar

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active shooter report at a Hattiesburg bar.

Police responded to Ropers Rockin-Country bar on Highway 49 after reports of an active shooter. Per HPD Capt. Branden McLemore, roughly 20-30 shots were fired outside the bar, no reports of anyone hit or injured.

Suspect believed to be barricaded in a vehicle. No injuries reported at this time. An armored vehicle from the Jones County Sheriff's Office has been called to assist with the situation.

The suspect appears to be barricaded inside black pickup truck sitting along side 49 right in front of Ropers. No shots currently being fired.

AAA ambulance has two units on scene at a safe distance, and three on standby to respond.

