Man dead after opening fire outside Hub City nightclub

The suspect involved in an overnight shooting at Ropers in Hattiesburg died from his injures according to authorities.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the suspect as Bryan Wright, 40, of Petal.

She said there was at least one gunshot wound visible, and the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy.

The scene:

“We had an incident at Ropers parking lot, we received a call around 1:17 this morning,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker. “We had to go into an active shooter scenario here tonight.”

That incident described by multiple patrons was the sound of at least 10 to 15 or more shots being fired by a person in a truck in the front parking lot of the business, located at 6428 U.S. Highway 49.

“We had a 10-50, which is an accident, the subject jumped a curb off 49 right in front of Ropers and shots were fired from inside the vehicle,” said Parker. “We also had two units already on scene, one of our officers returned fire.”

The suspect apparently crashed his truck into another one after jumping the curb outside the business.

“The subject was just shooting randomly, I can’t say too much right now, but he was shooting randomly, in the air, not necessarily at Ropers,” said Parker.

Officers then staged around the business and set up a perimeter, with other agencies joining in, and helping block of both north and south bound lanes of U.S. 49.

Just before 3:30 a.m. officers approached the truck, and called for paramedics over the radio.

The suspect was taken out of the truck and tended to by medical personnel and transported by ambulance from the scene.

“At this time, we don’t have the particulars or any more information, the subject has been transported to Forrest General Hospital, at this time we have turned the scene over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, since it’s one of our officers involved,” said Parker.

Parker added that no injuries were reported, from officers or from patrons inside and outside the bar.

“I want to say again, I want to thank the patrons of Ropers, they were cooperative, and they stayed within Ropers as we asked until the situation was under control,” said Parker.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crime scene unit will process the scene as part of the investigation.

