High school football roundup: Hattiesburg, North Forrest win at home

Hattiesburg/Gautier

Hattiesburg continued its winning ways Friday with a 56-13 win over Gautier.

Jarod Conner scored twice to help ignite the Tigers offense.

The Tigers host Stone next week.

North Forrest/Heidelberg

North Forrest won its fourth game in a row, taking down Heidelberg 20-6.

Daylyn Croom found Jalen Grant in the corner of the end zone to finish the scoring for the Eagles.

North Forrest will host St. Patrick next week while Heidelberg visits Collins.

