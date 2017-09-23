High school football roundup: Hattiesburg, North Forrest win at - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

High school football roundup: Hattiesburg, North Forrest win at home

By Jonathan Marshall, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg/Gautier

Hattiesburg continued its winning ways Friday with a 56-13 win over Gautier.

Jarod Conner scored twice to help ignite the Tigers offense.

The Tigers host Stone next week.

North Forrest/Heidelberg

North Forrest won its fourth game in a row, taking down Heidelberg 20-6.

Daylyn Croom found Jalen Grant in the corner of the end zone to finish the scoring for the Eagles.

North Forrest will host St. Patrick next week while Heidelberg visits Collins.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • High school football roundup: Hattiesburg, North Forrest win at home

    High school football roundup: Hattiesburg, North Forrest win at home

    Saturday, September 23 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-09-23 05:24:16 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Hattiesburg/Gautier Hattiesburg continued its winning ways Friday with a 56-13 win over Gautier. Jarod Conner scored twice to help ignite the Tigers offense. The Tigers host Stone next week. North Forrest/Heidelberg North Forrest won its fourth game in a row, taking down Heidelberg 20-6. Daylyn Croom found Jalen Grant in the corner of the end zone to finish the scoring for the Eagles. North Forrest will host St. Patrick next week while Heidelberg visits Collins. Copyrig...

    More >>

    Hattiesburg/Gautier Hattiesburg continued its winning ways Friday with a 56-13 win over Gautier. Jarod Conner scored twice to help ignite the Tigers offense. The Tigers host Stone next week. North Forrest/Heidelberg North Forrest won its fourth game in a row, taking down Heidelberg 20-6. Daylyn Croom found Jalen Grant in the corner of the end zone to finish the scoring for the Eagles. North Forrest will host St. Patrick next week while Heidelberg visits Collins. Copyrig...

    More >>

  • WATCH: WDAM 7 Gametime Show Sept. 22

    WATCH: WDAM 7 Gametime Show Sept. 22

  • Clarkdale v. Richton highlights

    Clarkdale v. Richton highlights

    •   
Powered by Frankly