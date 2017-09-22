Hattiesburg "To-Go Cup" ordinance in effect

Visitors to Downtown Hattiesburg can now enjoy the area with an alcoholic drink in their hand, if they'd like.

The city's "To-Go Cup" ordinance is in effect. It allows customers to buy an alcoholic beverage from an approved restaurant or bar and walk around an established boundary in the downtown area.

The Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association worked on bringing the ordinance to the city since a bill was passed in at the statehouse in 2016. City Council approved the ordinance last month.

The HHDA hopes the ordinance will bring new visitors and business to the bars, restaurants and events in the downtown area.

To celebrate the new ordinance, the HHDA is hosting a Pub Crawl Saturday.

The special "Go-Cup Edition" Pub Crawl will make stops at the approved restaurants and bars inside the boundary, including Southern Prohibition, Blu Jazz Café and The Porter.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook here.

