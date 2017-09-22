Hattiesburg dyslexia conference helps teachers and parents

Parents and educators attend the first "Embracing Dyslexia" symposium at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

Pine Belt educators hosted an early Dyslexia Awareness Month event at the Lake Terrace Convention Center Friday.

It was called, "Embracing Dyslexia" and it was for parents and teachers.

Topics of discussion included ADHD and Dyslexia and Anxiety and Learning Disabilities.

State representative Larry Byrd also spoke about Mississippi Dyslexia Law.

"This is an all encompassing program today for educating people about dyslexia and the resources that we have here locally and at the state level," said Cena Holifield, director of the master's degree program in dyslexia therapy at William Carey University and organizer of the conference.

"Not all of us as teacher educators were actually taught about dyslexia, so this allows us to be able to take things back to the classroom and use it," said Tina Litton of Ocean Springs, a teacher and parent of two children with dyslexia.

The conference was sponsored in-part by William Carey University and the Mississippi Dyslexia Therapy Association.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.